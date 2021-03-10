Rockingham prepared to restart city sports, but waiting for go-ahead from state

ROCKINGHAM — While Hamlet and other surrounding communities have begun restarting their youth sports offerings, Rockingham Parks and Recreation doesn’t yet have any plans to do so.

“We’re prepared to open back up, we want to open back up,” City Manager Monty Crump said Tuesday. “We just got to wait and see what the guidelines are coming up.”

Crump said they will continue to monitor state COVID-19 guidelines for opening up their facilities to the public. Outdoor parks, such as Hinson Lake, have remained open during the pandemic.

“As soon as we got clear guidance, we’ll be opening back up our programs,” Crump said. “I want to ride down past the ball field and see kids out there playing.”

Operating sports and day camps while adhering to social distancing would be difficult, said Crump. Unlike Rockingham’s sports facilities, some of the other communities that are opening for sports have facilities that are gated with seating that make it logistically easier to follow safety protocols.

Crump expressed confidence that many staff members of the City of Rockingham, including Parks and Recreation, will have received the vaccine when they plan to re-open.

At the City Council meeting on Tuesday, he said that he hopes that the Browder Park pool will be open this year and that there could be some sort of sports season in the fall. Everything is yet to be determined at the moment.

“It’s not that we don’t want to, we certainly want to be mindful until the guidelines come out in compliance with CDC,” Crump said. “We’re just not going to be in a position to not follow the CDC and Governors’ (Roy Cooper) guidelines.”

Crump said that there is some planning for a potential disc golf tournament in the fall. The event could allow as many as 72 individuals to sign up.

