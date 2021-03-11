County reports 92nd COVID-19-related death

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department reported the 92nd COVID-19-related death of a county resident Wednesday.

The patient died Wednesday morning after an extended period of hospitalization, according to Health Director Tommy Jarrell. The most recent deaths prior to Wednesday became known on March 5, when two new deaths were reported.

Breakdown of local impact

The 92 COVID-19-related deaths in the county have ranged in age from 31 to 95. A further breakdown of the deaths indicate: 17 African American females, 12 African American males, two “other race” females, one “other race” male, two Hispanic females, two Native American males, 27 Caucasian females and 29 Caucasian males. Sixty-five of the deceased have died in a hospital, 23 have died at another healthcare facility and four have died outside of a hospital or healthcare facility setting. The age ranges for the deceased are as follows:

Age Range:

• 30-39: 1

• 50-59: 10

• 60-69: 27

• 70-79: 29

• 80 & up: 25

Free Covid-19 testing is being offered at Richmond County Health Department (back parking lot-behind building) located at 127 Caroline Street in Rockingham, North Carolina. Anyone seeking testing should enter the Greene Street entrance and follow signs to the back of building to testing center. The times available are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

These tests do not require a patient to be experiencing symptoms, to have a doctor’s note, nor to have insurance. The wait time for results is roughly the same as the wait following a test with FirstHealth.

The Health Department continues to encourage everyone to practice the three W’s: wear mask, wait six feet apart and wash hands frequently.

The county reached the 50-death benchmark Dec. 30 when a death from earlier in the month was reported. The first COVID-19-related death came on April 10, and there were only 13 by Sept. 11.

For comparison, Jarrell told the Daily Journal that the official count of flu deaths in Richmond County hovers between five and 10 deaths each year.

The Health Department reports deaths as “COVID-19-related” not “COVID-19-only” deaths — meaning that other comorbidities may have been at play, but that the coronavirus was a factor in the person dying, Jarrell explained.

If you have questions about COVID-19 in general or about your own need to be tested, call the Richmond County COVID-19 Hotline at 910-417-4947.