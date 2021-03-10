Hamlet to resume city baseball

HAMLET — The City of Hamlet will restart their city sports with baseball in the coming months following a surprise vote at their Tuesday meeting.

The council members said they had looked at surrounding counties who had started up sports again, including Scotland and Moore counties, and decided they would dip their toe in the water with baseball, since it’s more suited for social distancing. No other details about how the new season will be structured, nor when sign ups will start, have yet been established.

City Manager Matt Christian said after the open session Tuesday that his mandate after the unanimous vote was simply to “start baseball.” He brought up the issue in response to numerous calls from the public about it and after recognizing that COVID-19 case numbers are dropping, vaccines are reaching more and more people, and the governor is likely to continue to loosen restrictions.

The council also noted that Chip Gordon plans to resume American Legion baseball at the Hamlet Memorial Park field.

“Obviously, the need is there (to resume sports) and people look forward to that and I share that excitement,” Christian said. “But we want to make sure that we’re considering everything and we’re doing it responsibly.”

Councilman Eddie Martin said that in light of other counties moving forward with sports programs, Hamlet could find a way to accommodate them too. The only question was whether to wait to vote on it at their next meeting or for a council member to make a motion at the current meeting, which Councilman Oscar Sellers did.

“I don’t see any reason why we can’t start our program,” said Councilman Eddie Martin. “The sooner the better, I think.”

The motion passed unanimously.

“These kids are missing this stuff,” said Mayor Pro Tem Jesse McQueen. “Some of them are hurting. For some of them, this is their escape and unfortunately there’s just been no events for them like that around and for the most part it’s been because of the COVID stuff.”

Christian will also take comments from staff about ways to open up other city facilities in the coming weeks following a year of closures due to concerns over the pandemic.