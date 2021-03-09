Hamlet City Council to discuss last week’s joint statement

HAMLET — The City of Hamlet at their monthly meeting on Tuesday will discuss the joint statement the municipalities presented to the Richmond County Board of Commissioners last week which called on the commissioners to reverse the decision to change to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method last year.

The statement, which relied on sales tax records compiled by the state from May (when the change first took effect) to December (the most recent data available), represented the second attempt by all six municipalities to convince county leaders to undo the decision made in April 2020, which forced four municipalities to increase their tax rate by $0.10 and has put Norman’s existence as a town into question due to the substantial loss of sales tax revenue.

Jeff Smart, chair of the Board of Commissioners, met with municipal leaders the week before the presentation and granted them their wish to be on the agenda, rather than speaking in the limited public comment period. Vice Chair Justin Dawkins said at the meeting that he had done his own research into the data behind the ad valorem issue and found the municipalities’ numbers to be “spot on” and that this issue is going to “require some concessions” to reach a resolution, though he stopped short of saying what those concessions might be.

Smart saw allowing the municipalities the chance to present this issue as a way to promote dialogue between the two sides, who have exchanged barbs over the last year.

Attempts to reach Smart and Dawkins for comment on how the county may respond to the substance of the presentation were unsuccessful as of press time Monday.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9 at City Hall located at 201 Main St., Hamlet. The city livestreams their meetings on their Facebook page.

The only other items on the agenda are a presentation by Hamlet Depot & Museums Director Mechelle Preslar and the approval of tax releases.

Following the city manager’s report and comments by the council and mayor, they will go into closed session to discuss a matter protected under attorney-client privilege, and to discuss personnel.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]