County Crime Report: March 5

MARCH 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:43, deputies responded to a bank on North U.S. Highway 1 following a report of a suspect using the victim’s identity to open a bank account. The case is still active.

HAMLET — At 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to a bank on Airport Road following a report of a suspect using the victim’s identity to open a bank account. The case is still active.

ELLERBE — At 5:33 p.m., deputies responded to Richmond Yarns on North U.S. Highway 220 following a report of a suspect stealing a Milwaukee packout box with assorted tools, valued at $2,000. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:29 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Deerfield Road following a report of a suspect stealing a Glock 45 firearm, valued at $686, and a Glock 19X firearm, valued at $630. The case is still active.

CORDOVA — At 4:20 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Church Street following a report of a suspect stealing CD movies, valued at $100. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:44 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo Seventy Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing six treated 4x4x8 planks of wood, valued at $90. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:25 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Wall Ferry Road following a report of a suspect destroying the victim’s mail. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

MARCH 2

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:20 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Wiregrass Road following a report of a suspect shooting into an occupied dwelling, causing $250 of damage to two windows. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:54 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Fairway Drive following a report of a suspect using the victim’s personal information to obtain a Chase debit card. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:27 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Seaboard Street following a report of a suspect using the victim’s personal information to obtain a Go Bank debit card. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:38 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Bynum Road following a report of a suspect opening a Chase bank card in the victim’s name. The case is still active.

HAMLET — At 10:39 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Micha Lane following a report of a suspect stealing a gray 2019 Chrysler 300S rental car, valued at $21,000, from the residence. The case is still active.

MARSTON — At 5:38 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mercer Street following a report of a suspect breaking into the residence and stealing a Ruger 5/7 semi-automatic handgun, valued at $800; a Keltec PMR 30 semi-automatic .22 mag caliber handgun, valued at $600; a Ruger .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun, valued at $300; and a .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun, valued at $60. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:46 a.m., deputies responded to a location on McDonald Church Road following a report of a suspect stealing 4,000 pinestraw bales, a pinestraw baler, valued at $280, and a pitchfork and rake, valued at $40. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:35 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo Ninth Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing the registration plate off a red 1999 Dodge Stratus. The case is still active.

MARSTON — At 3:12 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on East Lindow Drive following a report of a suspect stealing an iPhone 12 mini, valued at $1,000. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:49 a.m., deputies responded to a location on County Home Road following a report of a suspect fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle. Juanterrius Dequan Lilly was arrested and charged with fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle.

MARCH 3

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:10 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Charles McDonald Drive following a report of a suspect opening a Chase bank card in the victim’s name without authorization. The case is still active.

ELLERBE — At 4:54 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Millstone Road following a report of a suspect receiving the victim’s Chase bank card information. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:41 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Fourth Street following a report of a victim’s package containing a gaming PC, valued at $835, being stolen. The case is still active.

HAMLET — At 10:51 a.m., deputies responded to an auto dealership on NC Highway 381 following a report of a suspect communicating threats to the victim by phone. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 3:48 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Fourth Street following a report of a suspect stealing the North Carolina registration plate from the victim’s vehicle. The case is still active.

MARCH 4

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:29 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo Fourth Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking a glass door, causing $100 of damage, and attempting to break into the residence. The case is still active.

