Frontline workers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKINGHAM — On March 3, North Carolina opening vaccine eligibility to Group 3 which includes all frontline essential workers and local medical providers are urging those eligible to schedule an appointment.

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond and the Richmond County Health Department are continuing to vaccinate those in the previous groups as well. Anyone in Groups 1, 2, or 3 are encouraged to call 910-417-3030 to schedule an appointment. When you call, be prepared to leave a voicemail with your name, date of birth, email address and a phone number.

A healthcare worker will call you within five business days to schedule your appointment while supplies last.

Those newly eligible under Group 3 are those who work in critical manufacturing, education, grocery stores and in food and agriculture. For more information visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.

The first to get vaccines in Group 3 were school and childcare staff.

FirstHealth is currently administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which requires two doses. The second dose will be given approximately 28 days after the first dose. FirstHealth and the Health Department will schedule a second vaccine at the time recipients receive the first one.

When you go in for your appointment, you will asked to wait up to 30 minutes after receiving your dose in order to be evaluated for any adverse side effects by hospital staff.

Local healthcare facilities are receiving limited allotments of the vaccine from the state.

Richmond County has seen 89 COVID-19-related deaths as of Wednesday. There are eight patients hospitalized with the virus, a positive sign following a stretch of double-digit hospitalizations that began in early December.

There are 77 active cases, and 16 new ones were reported on Wednesday. There have been 4,212 cases total, and 4,046 people have recovered.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]