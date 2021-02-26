RCS families affected by school closures eligible for pandemic relief funds

ROCKINGHAM — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program was renewed for the 2020-2021 school year, allowing Richmond County School families to benefit from the federal program.

RCS did not qualify for the program in the fall semester because students were back to in-person learning. They were qualified for this spring semester because of the county’s participation in the National School Lunch Program and because the county operated with reduced attendance for at least five consecutive days due to COVID-19.

The P-EBT program was started in April to provide food security for families impacted by school closures.

The Richmond County Board of Education voted unanimously on Dec. 10 to make instruction temporarily virtual for all students in the county. The Board approved a return to in-person learning with a 5-2 vote on Jan. 26. Students resumed in the classroom on Feb. 1.

For a student to be eligible, they must be fully remote or in a combination of virtual and in-person learning.

Families do not need to apply for the P-EBT program. P-EBT eligible families currently receiving Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) benefits will receive an additional benefit on their existing card. P-EBT eligible families not currently enrolled in FNS will be mailed an EBT card in the next few weeks and will receive a letter from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services in the mail explaining how to activate and use their card.

P-EBT benefits received starting this month will be for the months of August to December 2020 for those students who are eligible. The benefits will be spread out over several days to avoid overwhelming those stores that accept EBT, according to the press release which can be viewed at https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NCSBE/bulletins/2c21a7d

RCS public information officer Jasmine Hager shared this information with families through RCS social media and their website. She also contacted local principals to spread the message on their own social media and websites.

The P-EBT fund will not effect the food delivery from school buses, according to Hager.

According to data released by the National Center for Education Statistics, 99% of public school students in Richmond County qualify for free and reduced-price lunches, which is slightly higher than Anson, Scotland and Robeson counties, all three of which are at 98%. The data used to calculate that percentage is from a 2017-2018 study.

If parents have questions about their child’s eligibility or if they should receive benefits, they can visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/information/human-services/pandemic-electronic-benefit-transfer-p-ebt-program

