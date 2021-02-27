Public questions state on new industry

Photo courtesy of Richmond County Economic Development This is a kiln that is used in the pyrolysis process to produce biochar from shredded railroad ties treated with creosote. Daily Journal file photo From left, Lonnie and Hope Norton speak to Basil Polivka Jr., head of pyrolysis implementation for ITD, at their meeting with residents in October 2020.

RALEIGH — Local residents and officials were able to ask questions of representatives of The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality on Monday regarding the permit application by International Tie Disposal, which hopes to open a biochar production plant on Marks Creek Church Road outside Hamlet.

This meeting will be followed by a public hearing on March 1, and the Division of Air Quality (DAQ) will then decide whether to approve or deny the company’s permit within 30 days. Whereas the meeting allows members of the public to ask questions of state officials who then answer it, the hearing only allows comments to be submitted, which will then be taken into consideration and made a part of the hearing report. (Information on how to submit comments for the public hearing and follow along are printed at the bottom of this article.)

International Tie Disposal (ITD) was not required to go through a public hearing, since they are applying for a synthetic minor permit rather than a “major” one. However, 15A NCAC 02Q .306(a)(1) allows for public hearings to be required for applicants who meet a number of criteria related to their emissions, as well as at the discretion of the director of the Department of Environmental Quality based on “public interest relevant to air quality.”

There were 23 people who signed up to speak at the meeting, including a representative from ITD, Hamlet City Manager Matthew Christian, and four individuals who are plaintiffs — along with the City of Hamlet — in the lawsuit against the county over the rezoning of the property where ITD hopes to build their plant.

Details of the permit

ITD’s plant would take in creosote treated rail ties that are at end-of-life and convert it into biochar through a process called pyrolysis, in which the ties are heated in kilns that create a low oxygen environment. This process differs from burning, which requires the presence of oxygen. Biochar, as defined by Jeff Cole, a permit engineer with DAQ, is a “carbon-rich solid derived from biomass” that can be used to improve the health of soil.

DAQ has determined that the plant has the potential to emit less than 100 tons per year of particulate matter of less than 10 microns; less than 100 tons per year of sulfur dioxide; greater than 100 tons per year of nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide and volatile organic compounds; less than 10 tons per year of any individual hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) and less than 25 tons per year of any combination of HAPs, according to Cole.

In order to maintain their synthetic minor permit they must stay under 100 tons per year of certain pollutants. Cole said they will limit nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide emissions by limiting the number of kilns operating at one time. The volatile organic compounds will be addressed with the use of afterburners, and by limiting the number of kilns in operation.

There are some aspects of the process which will be exempt from the because of the level of emissions they produce, though they do produce some emissions. Those include the use of the crusher and loading of kilns, the product handling and packaging line, the on-site haul roads, a diesel storage tank, maintenance welding activities and biochar storage silos.

DAQ would be required to conduct at least one test each year to verify compliance, along with periodic observations and tests done in response to complaints or to follow up on a lingering issue.

Fugitive emissions

One of the leading concerns for the members of the public was fugitive emissions from the plant, meaning small particulate matter dispersed into the air throughout the industrial process. This largely stems from the story of a plant in Georgia, the victims of which have been in frequent contact with the residents near ITD.

Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) was burning creosote-treated rail ties, as opposed to performing pyrolysis, and the nearby residents reported extreme health impacts within a year. In August 2020, the Georgia legislature unanimously voted to ban the burning of creosote. While ITD has a different process at its core, the Georgians warn that Richmond County residents could see similar impacts due to the fugitive emissions.

In an email to the Daily Journal, Ruth Ann Tesanovich, a retired medical laboratory scientist at the University of Georgia and now the secretary, treasurer, and historian for the Madison County Clean Power Coalition, which was formed in response to the GRP plant, argued that the chipping process will “create carcinogenic creosote dust clouds that you will breathe into your lungs, it will settle on your fields, and creosote dust will wash into your waterways polluting your water.”

Lonnie Norton, who lives adjacent to the proposed site of the plant, asked about the health risks of particulate matter from creosote treated rail ties. Cole said that DAQ brought this up to ITD as a concern they had as well, and ITD has since changed their plan to enclose the “chomper” that shreds the ties in a container.

“We do not see a big issue with fine particulates from that operation directly,” Cole said. He added that the ties will not be shredded and wind up in large piles where the wind could take it into the air, rather it will be shredded and fed directly into the kilns which will be covered.

Christian said that the meeting was informative and that he was impressed by the engagement from the community on this issue.

“My main takeaway really had nothing to do with ITD or anything like that but I was so proud of our community for really getting engaged and really asking thoughtful questions,” Christian said.

Richmond County Economic Developer Martie Butler said she is confident that DAQ’s process will create a reliable “fail safe” for the plant.

“This is merely another step in the process to ensure all scientific evidence is reviewed and considered,” Butler said. “We are pleased that DEQ takes measures to ensure any company that locates operations in North Carolina will be a good steward of the environment. ITD is going through the proper channels in order to obtain any permits & we appreciate their willingness to engage and work with DEQ and the community.”

Jeff Smart, chair of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners, said the county is awaiting the results of the permit application process.

“Hopefully, the results of this process will be exact and informative so that everyone will understand more about International Tie Disposal,” Smart said.

For more information on the proposed site, the permit and the public hearing, visit https://deq.nc.gov/news/events/public-hearing-international-tie-disposal-llc-project-tie.

