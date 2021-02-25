Krystal Dawn Retreat to provide comfort and accessibility to families with special needs kids

The Krystal Dawn Retreat is named after Barbara and Tom McCauley’s daughter, who passed away almost 20 years ago. Contributed Photos The property is 34 acres. There will be a petting zoo, walking trails, fishing and boat rides, all ADA accessible. Contributed Photos Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — Almost 20 years after the passing of their daughter, Barbara and Leo McCauley have maintained a vision of a retreat center for families with special needs children.

“We just had a weight on our hearts for families that have special needs children,” Barbara said. “We knew we wanted to do something.”

Now, that dream is finally a reality at the Krystal Dawn Retreat. It’s named after their daughter, who passed away at the age of 13. She was in and out of a wheelchair throughout her life and required IV’s. She had 50 surgeries, and was constantly moving from her home to the hospital.

“This has been in the making since right after she passed,” Leo said. “It’s something to honor her and to honor the families of people who are going through the same thing.”

Families can come and have a vacation whether it’s a couple days or even longer. Cooking and cleaning will be provided if it’s desired, and families can focus on being with each other.

“My daughter always felt like people were looking at her,” Barbara said. “Wherever she went, she never felt like she could get comfortable. This will be that place where they can come and enjoy themselves.”

Leo and Barbara moved to Rockingham last September from Montpelier, Virginia. They looked at over a hundred properties for their retreat center in Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee before settling at 265 Sneads Mill Road in Rockingham. Their property is 34 acres, with a 6 1/2-acre pond.

About 65 people from their old church in Virginia, Beaver Dam Baptist Church, were able to come and help out for a weekend. They mostly stayed in tents and campers. Several men’s groups, as well as volunteers from Freedom Baptist Church in Rockingham, have also pitched in to help prepare all of the facilities.

They’ve been busy cutting down trees and landscaping the area, as well as updating all of their facilities to be ADA accessible, including docks, walking trails, and the houses.

Boat rides, walking trails, outdoor spaces to eat, a pavilion, fishing, and a petting zoo are some of the activities they’ve set up for visitors. Their plan is to have two families at a time visiting the retreat center.

According to Barbara, there are some retreat centers similar to this that exist on a larger scale. Their goal at Krystal Dawn Retreat is to make sure that individuals don’t feel overwhelmed and that families can really connect with each other.

“We want to try and set everything up so that the individual special needs child can do it too along with the rest of the family,” Barbara said.

Too often, Barbara said families will split up so that one parent will assist the special needs child while the other parent may spend time with the other children. They want the entire family unit to feel comfortable together, and also for them to connect with another family that may be visiting. Ideally, they’re going to pair families up with similar special needs to best accommodate everyone.

Krystal Dawn Retreat Center hasn’t opened yet. They plan on having individuals stay for the day starting this summer. Overnight stays for families will hopefully begin within the year.

Leo said that it’s a beautiful property, and that the people’s he talked to in the community have commented on the need for a facility like this. He said a lot of people haven’t known about this property before, but they want people to come visit from all over.

“If they fly in, we’ll come pick them up at the airport!” Leo said.

The couple said that there will be a love of Christ in everything that they do, but want anybody who is able and could benefit from their facilities to come and visit.

For more information, contact Krystal Dawn Retreat at (804) 426-2312 or at [email protected] for more information. In the future, they plan on having a way for organizations and individuals to be able to sponsor individuals who come visit the retreat, so that the money doesn’t come from the families who are visiting.

“This place has a healing power,” Barbara said. “I want the families to feel and know that they are loved beyond anything else.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]