REaCh Environmental Club creates newsletter to stay connected

ROCKINGHAM — Poetry, art, short stories and photography are just some of the ways that students at Richmond Early College High School’s Environmental Club are staying connected through the pandemic.

Their newsletter, The Green Howler, was started when students knew they couldn’t discuss environmental topics they were interested in together.

“Most of the students that are involved in the club have a science mindset,” said Anna Sanford, the Environmental Club adviser. “They’re very passionate about the environment and want to do something. I never have problems getting them to do anything — they’re ready to go and help.”

Sanford is a tenth grade biology and ninth grade earth and environmental science teacher at REaCH, and she has a degree in environmental science. The club was founded two years ago by student Carolina Mendez.

The club discusses environmental issues each month, some pertinent to Richmond Couny, but also global events. Renewable energy, littering, climate change and pollution are some of the topics that they’ve covered. Students take turns contributing and editing the newsletter each month.

Sanford said that the newsletter is very student run and that they really enjoy putting it together. Many of them have plans to continue their interest in sustainability into the future.

“They’ll come to me frequently (and say) ‘What kind of degree can I pursue that kind of leans toward environmental issues?” Sanford said.

The club has expanded into volunteer opportunities, such as doing trash pickup and visiting the Demo Farm and the Sandhills AGInnovation Center in Ellerbe.

Sanford said that students have come to her to talk about how much litter they’ve noticed in the community. She always notices how her kids love to be outside and to really get involved with their community around them.

“They’re passionate about doing something,” Sanford said.

