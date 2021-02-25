Sheriff’s Office warns of recent phone scams

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has received a number of complaints from local residents about phone scams, according to a release.

The release indicates that residents have been receiving phone calls from individuals claiming to be Sheriff’s Office deputies. The caller tells the person on the phone that they have warrants for them and if they don’t pay a fine, they’ll be arrested. The caller then says to purchase gift cards for specific amounts of money and call back with the gift card info and PIN number.

“Beware, this is a scam and the Sheriff’s Office will never call and ask you to pay a fine over the phone or direct anyone to send a card number and pin,” said the release.

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone that has provided their personal information to the callers to file a report with the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Based on incident reports from the Sheriff’s Office, the department has seen an uptick in reports of scams in recent weeks.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.