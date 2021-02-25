Hamlet man shot in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning that left one man injured.

Officers responded to Willow Drive around 10 a.m. in reference to a person shot, according to Laurinburg Police Capt. Chris Young. Officers found the victim, a 40-year-old Hamlet man, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in an undisclosed location.

The victim was transported by Scotland County EMS to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment. He is currently in stable condition.

“Officers were informed by witnesses on scene that a second male, later identified as Steven Christopher Haywood — a 35-year-old of Willow Drive — had shot Brigman and was currently inside the residence,” Young said. “As officers established a security perimeter of the residence, Haywood exited the residence and surrendered to law enforcement without further incident.”

Haywood currently has no charges against him at this time and the investigation is still on-going.

This is the second shooting this week to have caused an injury. The LPD responded to Cooper Street Monday evening after a 29-year-old of Whiteville had been shot after being robbed by a group of men.

Later, a Laurinburg man was located in Maxton with a gunshot wound in a black SUV similar to what the group of men had been in. Both gunshot victims were transported to other medical facilities and were in critical condition.

Officers did arrest Antonio Devon Smith, 35, of Whiteville, as he had exchanged gunfire with the group of males.

