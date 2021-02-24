RCS teacher vaccine clinic a success

Individuals were socially distanced and wore masks for the clinic. Courtesy of Jasmine Hager Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — Employees of Richmond County Schools, as well as child and day care providers, were able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Richmond Senior High School on Wednesday.

“Our teachers and staff have expressed their excitement at the chance to be able to receive their vaccines, and we are grateful that we were able to provide the opportunity to begin vaccinating our staff members today,” said RCS public information officer Jasmine Hager in an email. “We want to thank John Jackson with FirstHealth of Richmond and Dr. Tommy Jarrell with the Richmond County Health Department for partnering with us to provide these clinics at Richmond Senior High School.”

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Feb. 10 that educators and support staff would be eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine starting Feb. 24. It’s a part of a staggered rollout of the state’s distribution.

“Things are going great,” said Dr. Wendy Jordan, director of student services for RCS.

She described the flow and layout of the event as perfect. Individuals had appointments from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to Jordan, 511 RCS employees had signed up to receive the vaccine between the two scheduled days of the clinic. She added that the number is constantly fluctuating because some individuals are receiving the vaccine elsewhere.

“Everybody was really happy and in place and moving along,” Jordan said. “We’re glad this opportunity is finally here and I know our folks are excited about it.”

From arrival to exit, the total time to receive the vaccine and undergo 15 minutes of post-vaccination observation was about 30 minutes. The clinic could accommodate about 40 people an hour.

“It was important for us to make sure vaccines were available for our teachers Feb. 24,” said superintendent Dr. Jeff Maples in an email. “We wanted to make the process easy for our teachers, work out the details and coordinate this for them.”

Richmond County Health Department director Tommy Jarrell was present all day at the clinic. He said it was a steady flow of people all day and there was never a time when a group was clustered together.

Jordan and Jarrell both said the clinic should look very much the same next week, based off of the ease and success of today’s plan.

“Everyone able to walk in and get their shot right away,” Jarrell said. “I’ve heard all positive things from people.”

The second clinic day will be March 4 at Richmond Senior High School.

