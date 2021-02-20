County seeing positive trends in virus fight

“The working partnership between the Richmond County Health Department and FirstHealth over the years is certainly proving to be effective …” — Dr. Tommy Jarrell, director of the Richmond County Health Department

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County is seeing some positive trends in the fight against COVID-19 over the last week, which has seen hospitalizations fall into the single digits for the first time since Dec. 3.

The first day with less than 10 hospitalizations was Monday, Feb. 15 when there were nine reported, and it dropped to six by Friday. The tag-team of the Richmond County Health Department and FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond have administered 6,400 first doses of the Moderna vaccine, and now ⅔ of the 65-and-older age group in Richmond County, according to Emily Sloan, director of public relations for FirstHealth.

Health Director Tommy Jarrell said he’s seen a drop in the number of cases being reported, the percent of positive cases in decreasing, and the same trends are being seen across the FirstHealth system over the last week, according to Sloan. Still, COVID-19-related deaths have been steady, with 35 reported since the start of the year.

As WSOC highlighted in a report this week, when it comes to rates of administering the first dose to its residents, Richmond County has the highest rate out the counties in the Charlotte area with 13.56%, followed by Caldwell County with 13.31%, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard on Friday.

Jarrell and Sloan attributed the success of the vaccine rollout to the partnership between their respective organizations.

“Richmond County continues to work diligently as a team to vaccinate our population as vaccine is received,” Jarrell said. “The working partnership between the Richmond County Health Department and FirstHealth over the years is certainly proving to be effective as we work closely together to vaccinate our population.”

Jarrell also touted the support from local churches, senior centers, local advocates, social workers, Area of Richmond Transit, and the Department of Social Services in getting the vaccine to those who want it.

Sloan added that the hospital and Health Department have followed the recommended approach from the state since the beginning of the pandemic: work together to reach underserved populations.

Jeff Smart, chair of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners, commended the local healthcare workers for representing the county well among the other counties in the region.

“I am extremely pleased and grateful for their efforts to help Richmond County citizens protect themselves with this vaccination process,” Smart said in an email.

The county will receive 800 doses of the vaccine for the upcoming week, according to Jarrell, which he said was “close” to the amount they requested. Still, more people want the vaccine than can get it.

“There is more demand than vaccine available, but we have made great progress to vaccinate those eligible to receive the vaccine in Richmond County,” Sloan said.

On Feb. 24, the county plans to begin vaccinating school staff and childcare workers, assuming no further delays in delivery of doses. This will include all K-12 staff, at both public and private schools, daycare workers, HeadStart, and other child care providers.

