Hospice to hold new Easter fundraiser

ROCKINGHAM — Prepare to see some “You’ve Been Egged” signs in front yards around the community.

Richmond County Hospice will be holding egg hunts for families as their spring fundraiser. The idea emerged from one of their staff members after they were unable to plan and hold events this year such as Cool Cars for a Cause or the Dancing with the Stars fundraisers due to COVID-19.

“We’re excited to be back out in the community and doing a little something fun and hopefully it will bring some joy to some families,” said Julie Woody, director of public relations at RCH.

Woody said their staff is really looking forward to putting on this fundraiser for individuals around the area. Staff members will be drawing inspiration from similar egg hunts that they’ve put on at their churches. Each egg hunt will be age-appropriate for those participating.

“You don’t want to hide for an eight or nine-year-old the same way you would for a two-year-old!” Woody said.

There are three different packages available, which include different amounts of eggs, candy, plush toys and other items to get in the Easter spirit. For more information about options for contributing to the fundraiser and being a part of the egg hunts, call Hospice at 910-997-4464.

They will be taking orders through March 19. Group pricing is available for daycare, youth groups and parties.

“What we were thinking is that so many things are cancelled and you can’t get together in groups,” Woody said. “Usually if you’re doing an Easter egg hunt at home, not everyone can participate – this way, you got someone whos coming to your home and hiding them, and your family can enjoy it.”

