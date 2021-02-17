LUMBERTON — Rep. Charles Graham’s announcement that he won’t seek reelection to the N.C. House and instead will run for Congress may have come as a surprise to most people, but not to the chair of the Robeson County Democratic party.

“I spoke with him about two weeks ago,” Pearlean Revels said Tuesday.

Graham, a Democrat who is in his sixth term as the representative of House District 47, announced on Monday his intention to run for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District. The United States House of Representatives seat currently is occupied by Rep. Dan Bishop, a Republican. Bishop won the seat by defeating Democrat Dan McCready in a September 2019 special election. Bishop was uncontested in the 2020 general election.

Revels said that when she spoke with Graham the lawmaker only told her of his intent to run for the U.S. House seat. Graham didn’t ask for permission because he didn’t need it, Revels said.

“That’s his decision,” she said.

She does not know if any other Democrats have announced their candidacy for or expressed an interest in running for the congressional seat, Revels said.

“Not to my knowledge,” she said.

Graham said Monday he has been considering running for the District 9 seat for several years.

“I just feel like this is the right time,” he said.

It’s clear that Graham’s seat in the N.C. House is vulnerable, said Phillip Stephens, Robeson County Republican Party chairman.

“It’s a good time as his last race was terribly close,” Stephen said.

Graham edged out Olivia Oxendine, a Republican, in his bid for reelection to the state District 47 seat. Graham won 14,470 votes to Oxendine’s 13,126

The timing follows a recent attack Graham launched against Bishop that seems to position himself more left than the district typically leans, Stephens said. The 9th District fluctuates from toss-up to leaning Republican.

“Recall that McCready trounced (Christian) Cano in the Democratic primary,” Stephens said. “Though there wasn’t a huge difference in their positions, McCready did attempt to position himself closer to the center ideologically during his campaign than Cano. Graham’s positioning seems an attempt to appeal to Charlotte primary voters as he would need those big-city precincts to make it out of the primary.”

McCready defeated Cano in the Democratic primary for the 9th District on May 8, 2018.

“Graham will certainly benefit from his service in the N.C. House in terms of resume,” Stephens said. “But we still don’t know what heavy hitters Charlotte will come up with before it’s over. Having a lot of Democrat challengers would be to his favor.”

Graham’s biggest challenge will be getting out of the Democratic primary, Stephens said.

“It’s a tough campaign for a Democrat in the East up against more left-leaning big-city precincts,” he said. “His biggest hope will be for a crowded field from Charlotte, with him as the lone candidate from the East. That’s the only way he survives the Democratic primary.”

The State Board of Elections has not announced filing dates for candidates running for state and federal offices in the 2022 election, according to the Robeson County Board of Elections. The filing period for candidates seeking municipal offices will be in June or July.

In his announcement statement issued Monday, Graham said he wants to offer voters a choice in a candidate who understands the needs of rural counties and has worked as a bipartisan representative.

“After considerable thought, I’ve made the decision not to run for reelection to the North Carolina House of Representatives District 47, Robeson County,” Graham said. “It has certainly been an honor and privilege.”

Graham pointed to his 10 years of service in the House and on numerous standing committees, including being chair of the Federal Relations, Indian Affairs Committee.

“Legislation I’ve sponsored and co-sponsored has had a positive impact on the lives of Robeson County citizens economically, educationally and environmentally,” he said. “Also, I have received recognition by North Carolina Commerce as a ‘Jobs Champion’ and the North Carolina Sheriffs Association as ‘A Friend of Law Enforcement.’”

If elected to the U.S. House, he will take his experiences in the N.C. General Assembly, as a business owner in Robeson, Scotland and Richmond counties and as a retired educator to Congress and use them to work for the best interest of the people in 9th Congressional District to advance prosperity and rebuild the economy, Graham said.

“The knowledge I have of Robeson County, and rural counties in general will be a strength to advocate and legislate for programs, funding and services rural counties need,” Graham said. “I make this announcement not for personal gain, but for duty, service, and commitment to give all citizens a voice and a resource that will be of benefit economically throughout the 9th Congressional District.”

Attempts to reach Rep. Bishop’s office for comment were not successful.