RCC co-admission plan to help students with university admissions

HAMLET – Richmond Community College invites you to start “Playing the Admission Game” on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at an event that will tackle the topic of getting admitted to the college of your choice.

Director of Career & Transfer Services Patsy Stanley will explain the co-admission agreements that RCC has with eight North Carolina universities and how they make college more affordable and more accessible for Richmond and Scotland County families.

“Under these co-admission partnerships, students get the benefit of being enrolled in RCC and a four-year university at the same time,” Stanley said. “This means they will receive advising from both schools to make sure they stay on track in taking the proper transferable classes, while also having access to certain events and activities at the university. This will prepare them for the environment and expectations of a four-year school.”

Students who enter a co-admission program are guaranteed admission at both RCC and the partnering university.

Stanley said universities recognize the level of success students can achieve by completing their first two years at a community college, where they are in smaller classes getting more individualized attention from instructors.

“By starting at RCC, students gain a level of preparation and maturity that will help them be ready when they step on to a campus with several thousand students and start taking higher level classes in their major,” Stanley said.

RCC has co-admission agreements with the following universities:

• East Carolina University – Pirate Promise

• Fayetteville State University – $10,000 Degree Pathway

• N.C. A&T University – Aggie Plus

• N.C. State University – C3

• University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – C-STEP

• University of North Carolina at Greensboro – Spartan Passage

• University of North Carolina at Wilmington – Pathway to Excellence

• University of North Carolina at Pembroke – BraveStep

“Each one of these co-admission programs is different, so it’s important to understand which one is the right fit for you and your career goals,” Stanley said.

Stanley will be explaining the details of each co-admission partnership at the event on Feb. 24, which will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium. This is an in-person event, so masks will be required and proper social distancing will be observed.

College staff from the Financial Aid Office will also be on hand to talk about the many financial resources available for college students, including grants and scholarships.

Pre-registration is recommended but not required for the “Playing the Admission Game: Scoring with Guaranteed Admission Programs.” Complete a registration form by visiting https://tix5.centerstageticketing.com/sites/coleauditorium6/.

For more information about the event, call the College at (910) 410-1700.