Hospital calls for public to schedule vaccine appointments

ROCKINGHAM — FirstHealth is encouraging those 65 and older to register for an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Call (910) 417-3030 to schedule an appointment. Please be prepared to leave a voicemail message with your name, date of birth, email address and a phone number where you can be reached. A representative of the hospital or health department will call you back as soon as possible to schedule the appointment.

There are 1,000 doses available for the week of the 15th. If the supply runs out before you receive a return phone call, your call will be returned when more supply is available. Hospital officials request you don’t leave multiple messages and encourage only those who are currently eligible to call the registration line.

Teachers and school system employees under 65 years old are not eligible to receive vaccines until Feb. 24.

“We encourage anyone 65 or older to register and get scheduled for a first shot while vaccine is available and before we open scheduling to additional recipients via the state’s guidelines,” said John Jackson, president of FirstHealth’s Southern Region and administrator of MRH-Richmond.

Since Friday, there have been three COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 84.

The new year and post-holiday period has brought about the worst of the pandemic for Richmond County. There have now been 32 COVID deaths in the new year, for an average of one death every 1.44 days as of Feb. 15.

Breakdown of local impact

The 84 COVID-19-related deaths in the county have ranged in age from 31 to 95. A further breakdown of the deaths indicate: 15 African American females, 12 African American males, two “other race” females, one “other race” male, two Hispanic females, two Native American males, 25 Caucasian females and 25 Caucasian males. Fifty-eight of the deceased have died in a hospital, 22 have died at another healthcare facility and four have died outside of a hospital or healthcare facility setting. The age ranges for the deceased are as follows:

Age Range:

• 30-39: 1

• 50-59: 10

• 60-69: 25

• 70-79: 25

• 80 & up: 23

Free Covid-19 testing will be offered at Richmond County Health Department (back parking lot-behind building) located at 127 Caroline Street in Rockingham, North Carolina through January 2021. Anyone seeking testing should enter the Greene Street entrance and follow signs to the back of building to testing center. The times available are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

These tests do not require a patient to be experiencing symptoms, to have a doctor’s note, nor to have insurance. The wait time for results is roughly the same as the wait following a test with FirstHealth.

The Health Department continues to encourage everyone to practice the three W’s: wear mask, wait six feet apart and wash hands frequently.

The county reached the 50-death benchmark Dec. 30 when a death from earlier in the month was reported. The first COVID-19-related death came on April 10, and there were only 13 by Sept. 11.

For comparison, Health Director Tommy Jarrell told the Daily Journal that the official count of flu deaths in Richmond County hovers between five and 10 deaths each year.

The Health Department reports deaths as “COVID-19-related” not “COVID-19-only” deaths — meaning that other comorbidities may have been at play, but that the coronavirus was a factor in the person dying, Jarrell explained.

If you have questions about COVID-19 in general or about your own need to be tested, call the Richmond County COVID-19 Hotline at 910-417-4947.