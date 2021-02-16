Hamlet hires new police chief

HAMLET — There’s a new police chief on his way to Hamlet.

The city has hired Dennis Brown, the current police chief of Hertford, NC, a position he had held since 2018. He submitted his letter of resignation from that position Sunday, and his last day there will be March 31 (the Town of Hertford requires a 45-day notice). Hamlet City Manager Matthew Christian said he expects Brown to start as Hamlet’s police chief in early April, though a specific date has not yet been named.

He takes over for former Chief Tommy McMasters, who left in November 2020 after a 19-month stint in the city during which he brought sweeping changes to the Hamlet Police Department as it refocused on community policing. Brown has been in law enforcement and public safety for more than 20 years, and has served at positions ranging from patrol officer up to chief, according to a press release.

“(Brown’s) focus on leadership, professionalism, and service will be an asset to the Hamlet Police Department,” reads a statement from the City of Hamlet. “His experience is complemented by substantial state and national trainings, including the FBI Leadership Institute and the Carolina Command College.”

Brown earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Pfeiffer University and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice from East Carolina University.

“My family is excited to have been offered the opportunity to serve Hamlet as police chief. I am humbled and honored to have been given the responsibility of leading your great department,” Brown said. “Having spent time in Hamlet in the past and watching a race or two at the Rock, I feel like I am coming home.”

In his statement, Brown said that he wants to “continue down the [path] of success that Chief McMasters has set.”

“My goal will be to partner with staff, the community, and town officials to set a course which will only strengthen our commitment and service to Hamlet,” he said. “My hope is we all grow together.”

Christian said the department Brown is joining is in a “really good position.”

“We’ve got a good staff … We want to make sure that we’re moving the police department in a good direction and we think he’s the best person to do that.”

Christian said he has spoken with the department’s staff to thank them for their work in the interim which will make them a resource for Brown as he gets acclimated. In the weeks before Brown’s start, Christian will work to get the current staff “connected” with Brown so they can “hit the ground running” in April.

Brown is leaving a tense political environment in Hertford, according to the Daily Advance, which reported that his resignation letter cited tension relating to a city council member who last year began exploring the idea of disbanding the police department, and he believed this goal hadn’t changed.

“The current acrimonious political environment is impacting me, my family, and the department,” reads Brown’s letter. “The police department is being used by some as a tool for discord. This is not our primary function and is placing staff in the middle of political disagreements. My loyalty has always been with the citizens, and I have sought strategies which positively impact the town.”

In his letter, he states that he grew the department from only two full time officers and one administrative assistant to eight full time officers, five part-time officers, and one administrative assistant. Brown described the policing model he employed during his time in Hertford as “customer service-based community policing.”

Brown views the Hamlet Police Chief job as a more “stable” position, according to his resignation letter.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]