Hamlet-native becomes first woman to sub-mix audio for Super Bowl broadcast

Growing up, Karen Pearce never necessarily envisioned herself working behind the scenes in sports broadcasting.

Her mother was a piano teacher and the director of music at several churches in Hamlet and Rockingham, and — being surrounded by music in her formative years — she came to love and appreciate sound and audio.

“I always grew up with music in the house,” Pearce said, “and I kind of gravitated towards audio because of that musical influence and I always thought that I wanted to be like a recording engineer – do albums and stuff like that.”

But, instead of music, she ended up working in television broadcasting, working with audio behind the scenes for PBS North Carolina, where she spent 28 years of her career until 2017.

Alongside her main gig in public television, Pearce did freelance audio work, as well, which presented her with the opportunity to work with audio behind the scenes in sports broadcasting. In 34 years of freelance audio work, Pearce has worked everything from Duke and UNC basketball to Sunday Night Football and the Olympics on NBC.

This past weekend, the Richmond County-native took another step in her career: becoming the first woman ever to be the audio sub-mixer for the broadcast of the Super Bowl.

“I guess I didn’t really think much about it until we were there last week, and my boss, who I would go into battle for, he’s the one that gave me these opportunities, goes, ‘Hey I bet you’re the only woman that’s ever done this,’” Pearce said. “It didn’t really dawn on me until he said that. Then I thought, geez, I hope I don’t mess up. I want to represent if that’s the case. If it has to be somebody, I’m okay with it being me.”

During a sports broadcast, the sub-mixer works alongside the main audio mixer who sits at a console of roughly 100 channels of audio that are plugged into the sound board. The main audio mixer manages audio from things like play-by-play talent mics, replay sounds, tape machines and music.

“What the sub-mixer does is actually mixes all the sounds on the field itself,” Pearce said, “so all the camera mics that are on the field, parabolic microphones that are on the field, crowd mics, goalpost mics and hallway or locker room microphones — all the effects that end up making you hear the sounds of the game.”

Pearce wasn’t the only woman to break gender barriers at this year’s Super Bowl. Sarah Thomas, who was the first full-time female official in NFL history in 2015, became the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl.

“It’s humbling,” Pearce said. “I’ve worked with the people that I work with for so long, that I kind of don’t think about it much anymore to be honest. It’s almost weird to me when I run across another female that may be in the same line of work in the industry. Typically we’ll say it’s nice to see another woman doing this kind of work because we never run into any.”

Last year, the pandemic wiped out six months of work for Pearce since most sports were canceled throughout most of the spring and summer. Even now, she said she still has to kind of play things by ear because of the uncertainty that the pandemic brings for live sports.

“It’s still kind of odd, but usually out of the 52 weeks of the year, I’ll typically work 40, if not more,” Pearce said. “But because of COVID, things are still kind of up in the air.”

Currently, Pearce is back at home in Hillsborough, NC for a couple weeks to take a breather after the frantic and busy whirlwind of football season.

“Because of COVID, once football season started, I was basically only home one day per week because we would have to fly to wherever we were doing a game and stay quarantined for a day while testing was done, so we’d have to go earlier than typical years,” Pearce said.

But, it won’t be long before she’s busy again, especially with basketball season starting to hit its peak. Pearce said she’s lined up to work the upcoming NBA All-Star Game and then the NCAA Tournament, then this summer she’ll be doing the Triple Crown horse races and the Tokyo Olympics.

Pearce said she misses Hamlet and living in Richmond County and credits the perspectives she gained from growing up here for helping her in her career.

“It was a great place to grow up, just that small town, family-oriented kind of atmosphere,” Pearce said. “Just the appreciation of trying to be focused on what’s important in life…taking that into what can be a very backbiting kind of world and just keeping that perspective is certainly a nice thing to have from Hamlet.”

