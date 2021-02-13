January birth announcements

The following parent(s) authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:

Want to have your child’s birth listed in the Daily Journal? Ask your care provider to send us your information.

January 15, 2021

Daesha G. Everette and Anthony M. Collins, Jr., Hamlet, a daughter, Gabrielle Ley’lani Collins

January 19, 2021

Charles Maples and Kelly Johnson, Hamlet, a son, Torsten Wesley Maples

January 22, 2021

Cayla and David Hardesty, Ellerbe, a son, Gabriel Andrew Hardesty

January 25, 2021

Jarrod and Sabrina Bault, Ellerbe, a daughter, Harlow Kay Bault

January 27, 2021

Callie Bowman and Daniel Call, Jr., Rockingham, a daughter, Lillie Mae Call

January 28, 2021

Kelsey Rene Murray and William McKinley Deaton, Ellerbe, a son, Nash McKinley Deaton