January birth announcements

The following parent(s) authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:
Want to have your child’s birth listed in the Daily Journal? Ask your care provider to send us your information.
January 15, 2021
Daesha G. Everette and Anthony M. Collins, Jr., Hamlet, a daughter, Gabrielle Ley’lani Collins
January 19, 2021
Charles Maples and Kelly Johnson, Hamlet, a son, Torsten Wesley Maples
January 22, 2021
Cayla and David Hardesty, Ellerbe, a son, Gabriel Andrew Hardesty
January 25, 2021
Jarrod and Sabrina Bault, Ellerbe, a daughter, Harlow Kay Bault
January 27, 2021
Callie Bowman and Daniel Call, Jr., Rockingham, a daughter, Lillie Mae Call
January 28, 2021
Kelsey Rene Murray and William McKinley Deaton, Ellerbe, a son, Nash McKinley Deaton