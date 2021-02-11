United Way short of fundraising goal

ROCKINGHAM — United Way of Richmond County is at about 70% of their fundraising goal for their 2020-2021 campaign, with only weeks to go before their deadline.

Their goal is to raise $250,000. The campaign started on Sept. 10th, on the United Way Day of Caring, a day in which volunteers tackle various service projects throughout the community.

“I anticipate and hope that we reach $200,000,” said Executive Director Michelle Parrish. “But, that’s still gonna leave us a little bit short for the year. We’ve still got a little ways to go.”

The campaign will end in February. They cannot extend the deadline because their agencies must receive their first quarterly payment by the end of March.

United Way has received donations from many different workplace campaigns, as well as the generosity of individuals in the community. Social media has been a resource for them to spread the word.

Parrish wishes that they could do more events, but COVID-19 has been an obstacle for them over the last year. It has hampered their fundraising and made it hard to have valuable one-on-one time with their donors. Additional difficulties are the financial hardships on individuals that came along with the pandemic, causing people who may have donated to the campaign to be have less money to give because of reduced hours or loss of their job.

While the pandemic may have placed additional strains on the community, United Way aims to assist all individuals. United Way exists so that their partnering agencies can help individuals get back on their feet, according to Parrish.

If you would like to donate to their 2020-2021 campaign, you can visit their website unitedwayrichmondnc.net. You may make a secure donation through their PayPal account, or put a check in the mail to PO Box 153 Rockingham, NC 28379. For more information, contact Parrish at (910) 997-2173.