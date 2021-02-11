Man charged with murder in death of 15-year-old

RPD anticipates additional arrests and charges in the coming days

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department has arrested and charged Joseph Ray Carroll with first-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Casey Johnson.

According to RPD Lt. George Gillenwater, Carroll is the boyfriend of Johnson’s mother.

On Jan. 20, officers responded to a residence on Biggs Boulevard in response to an unresponsive teenage male identified as Johnson, according to an RPD release. Officers then began to attempt life-saving measures until paramedics arrived on the scene.

Johnson was then taken to UNC Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. RPD’s investigation determined the manner of death to be homicide.

Carroll was arrested without incident at the same residence on Biggs Boulevard Thursday morning. He is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Feb. 25.

The release said the investigation remains ongoing and that RPD anticipates additional arrests and charges in the coming days.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.