Trailer park to add 30 affordable homes following rezoning

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Tim Hays speaks to the Hamlet City Council on Tuesday.

HAMLET — The Hamlet City Council approved a rezoning Tuesday evening requested by a local trailer park to allow them to add as many as 30 new affordable homes to their property.

Impact Communities, the owner of the Hamlet Manufactured Home Community located at 110 Jones St. along U.S. 74, asked for a portion of their property to be rezoned from B-2 General Business to RA-20 Residential. Tim Hays, senior project manager for Impact Communities, told the Council that they have already begun upgrading their homes, and if approved for the rezoning, they would install new water and sewer lines.

Under the current plan, 23 new homes will be added — mostly in the center of the park — and seven existing homes will be rotated in their same plot in order to make better use of the land. Hays said that those existing homes may not survive the rotation, or may require too much repair, and they will simply replace them with a new home if that is the case.

“It will make a really good visual impact on this community,” Hays said. “I think this would provide a mutual benefit for both the city and us, as Impact Communities.”

Hays said that the community is “plagued” with low water pressure, and the new water line will allow them to fix this issue. He said they will prioritize local contractors to complete their expansion. The park’s basketball court and field will be maintained.

“This looks like a pretty good plan based on our existing conditions, so there will be a little tweaking to it but for the most part it’s pretty sound,” Hays said.

In response to a question from Councilman Maurice Stuart regarding the affordability of the homes, Hays said the new homes would cost between $27,000 and $35,000.

City Clerk Gail Strickland said that the rezoning is only the first step, and that the company would still need to work with the City of Hamlet to make sure that the new homes conform to city ordinances.

The rezoning passed unanimously.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]