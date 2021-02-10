S.W.E.L.L. launches new programs to engage kids with tech

Related Articles

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — Since 2018, the non-profit S.W.E.L.L. (STEM Wellness Empowering Lifelong Learners) has addressed barriers preventing children from thriving and improving their academic outcomes.

Co-founders Denise Cozart and Jeff Epps combined their organizations, Asha B’s Closet and STEMerald City to provide students with an opportunity to excel outside the classroom, and take their knowledge with them to school.

They saw a lack of overlap between mental health and STEM activities, so they decided to combine them to form S.W.E.L.L. A lot of kids come to the program already having experience with the juvenile justice system. S.W.E.L.L. wants to address behavioral problems while being compliant with probation rules, and have them emerge from their classes in good standing.

“We’re meeting kids where they’re at,” Cozart said. “That’s how we came to launch eSports. That’s what kids are doing and it’s a learning tool as well.”

The eSports League is brand new. After a successful tournament in partnership with Richmond Community College in 2019, they knew it was something that kids wanted and could benefit from. All of their equipment arrived Wednesday, and the league is expected to launch in March. It’s only available to middle and high schoolers at the moment, but they may expand to an adult league in the future.

S.W.E.L.L. has been using the Dobbins Heights Community Center for many of their activities. Cozart said the Center is the best facility for them, where they have full access and can use their “phenomenal” technology. While it’s located in Dobbins Heights, Cozart told the Hamlet City Council Tuesday evening that the program is available to anyone who wants to participate.

The theme for their current season is Environmental Science. They currently have a hydroponics room set up at the Center for teaching students how to grow food without soil. By the end of the summer, they want to have 30+ families with their own hydroponic gardens.

Cozart said their integrative STEM programs are user-friendly, and it’s adaptable enough for to be able to take what they’re learning and apply it back into school.

Last season, students were given Fit-Bits to check heart rate and blood pressure, and then extract the data. This season, they will be able to build their own Fit-Bits and then learn how to apply the data that they gather.

“They have increased test scores and [shown a] decrease in absenteeism,” Cozart said. “We break [difficult concepts] down to where they can get it.”

Hundreds of individuals are involved throughout the programs they offer. In 2019, their four-week summer camp had 98 participants. They expect less this year due to being compliant with COVID-19 protocols.

Registration for the eSports League and summer camp will be open in the coming weeks.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]