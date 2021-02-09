Ruth P. Watkins, beloved educator who inspired many, dies at 98

Daily Journal file photo Young J.C. and Ruth are shown smelling flowers. J.C. and Ruth P. Watkins Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — On Saturday, Richmond County lost a historic figure who has been an inspiration for African-Americans, women and educators.

Ruth Perry Watkins passed away on Saturday, Feb. 6 at age 98. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, J.C. Watkins.

Throughout her career as a teacher and school administrator, Watkins was an individual who overcame many barriers and dedicated her life to helping those around her.

“Growing up in the Richmond County community, everyone knew Mrs. Watkins,” said Hamlet City Councilman Maurice Stuart.

Stuart said she was the epitome of a beautiful and smart Black woman. He was always amazed at how beautifully she spoke French. As he was preparing for college, Watkins always told him to read as much as he could.

“And just when I thought I had read enough, she’d say ‘find something else to read,’” Stuart said.

As a young man, seeing other Black individuals such as the Watkins thriving in the face of adversity was formative for Stuart. He said that he owes a percentage of his success and getting a college degree to the inspiration that the Watkins provided.

“She overcame so many obstacles when those obstacles wasn’t ever there for us to overcome,” Stuart said. “The Richmond County community has lost a great person. She leaves a tremendous legacy because she built into so many people the waves of education, especially for people of color.”

As a teacher at former Rockingham Colored High School in 1944, her classroom neighbored her future husband’s classroom. They started dating shortly after.

“I asked if she would marry me. She said, ‘let me think about,’” J.C. Watkins laughed. “She went to the bathroom. When she came back and sat down, she looked at me and smiled and said, ‘Yes, I will.’”

He called her a superior and “master” teacher, who was often unappreciated due to the tumultuous era of segregation at the beginning of their careers. Watkins said she was a motivator, who knew exactly what she was doing in the classroom and did it with enthusiasm.

Watkins was a Teacher of the Year at Richmond Senior High, as well as the N.C. State Teacher of the Year in 1978. She served as a North Carolina Association of Educators Delegate to the world conference on the teaching profession in Jakarta, Indonesia.

She was one of the first teachers responsible for integrating television with classroom instruction and allowed students the opportunity to take studies from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. For many summers, she took a class of students to France for two weeks.

“She speaks French better than I can speak English,” Watkins said.

Even when his wife was sick, Watkins recalled them singing a few French songs together.

Cheryl Streeter has been a teacher for 30 years, and the influence of Ruth Watkins has been present in her life since she was a student at Hamlet Junior High in 1983. Watkins was the assistant principal at the time, and Streeter had just moved to North Carolina from Brooklyn, New York.

A few years later, Watkins was her sponsor for a debutante ball. They talked about Streeter’s future as an educator, and she said that their discussions “sealed the deal” for her career path. For Streeter, Watkins wasn’t just a mentor in education, but a nurturing and positive mentor for life. They stayed in touch long after she became a teacher.

The main thing she learned from Watkins was to make sure that the kids come first and that it’s your job to help them understand any concept. Even if you have to reteach or redo a lesson, the smile on a kid’s face always makes it worth it, said Streeter. Their conversations went far beyond the classroom, and touched on marriage and raising a family.

“It’s one thing when you give those words of wisdom in a tactful manner, but she was truthful about it,” Streeter said. “You had to take that in and how could you grow from her words — so many people were influenced and impacted by her words and it meant a lot to people. She will truly be missed.”

Two years ago, Streeter took her a dozen roses as a “thank you” for all the inspiration that she had provided and continued to provide for those around her.

“As you get older, you think about those seeds that have been planted and you don’t forget who brought you along the away and where you came from,” Streeter said.

In 2019, the Leak Street Cultural Center was renamed to honor the couple. The James C. and Ruth P. Watkins Cultural Center has been a source for individuals to continue to learn and grow together.

The funeral will be held at the Center in the auditorium, adjacent to where the inspiring couple first met. Stuart said that he would love to commemorate her in some way in the future after the pandemic. He said her legacy is owed a celebration.

“We need more people like that to reach back to the younger people within the community,” Streeter said. “To help pull them up and say ‘you can do it’ just like she did for myself and others.”