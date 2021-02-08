Confusion over vaccine appointments at FirstHealth

ROCKINGHAM — A mix-up at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond caused elderly residents to show up to the hospital early Monday morning for vaccination appointments that were actually scheduled for the afternoon.

Seniors came in as early as 9 a.m., arranging for various means of travel, but had to come back later for the correct appointment times between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. FirstHealth acknowledged the miscommunication Monday, but has not yet determined who or what caused it. It’s unclear how many seniors were affected.

“We’re unsure the source of the confusion, but we’re looking into it,” said Emily Sloan, director of public relations for FirstHealth. “We’re very sorry for the inconvenience this caused, but we did have to ask those folks to come back this afternoon at the correct appointment time.”

Sloan added that the clinic providing second doses of the Moderna vaccine didn’t open until 1 p.m., which meant that staff and supplies were not yet prepared for those who showed up hours earlier than expected.

Many of the seniors who arrived early Monday morning received a call about their appointments being in the morning on Friday, according to one resident who took her mother for her appointment. Sloan did not respond to a request for comment on the truth of this call by press time Monday.

How to get vaccinated

FirstHealth and the Richmond County Health Department are hosting several clinics every week. The clinics are open only those who have a scheduled appointment. Walk-ins will not be admitted.

If you are 65 or older and would like to be vaccinated, call (910) 417-3030 to schedule your appointment. Patients should be prepared to leave a voicemail with your name, date of birth, email address and a phone number where you can be reached. A representative of the hospital or health department will call you back within four business days to schedule your appointment and collect your information.

In Richmond County, all eligible age groups will receive the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses. The second dose will be given approximately 28 days after your first dose. FirstHealth and the Health Department will schedule your second vaccine at the time you receive the first.

Be prepared to wait for 15 to 30 minutes after you have received the vaccine, during which time staff in order to allow time for staff to determine whether you will have any allergic reaction. All vaccinated persons will be monitored for any side effects by health care personnel.

Additional vaccination phases will be announced and dictated by the State.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]