Vaccinations for those 65 and older continue this week

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County’s healthcare agencies will continue to register those 65 and older for vaccination appointments going into next week as part of what they’re calling Operation FirstShot.

So far, FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond has administered 4,700 first doses in and 530 second doses, according to Emily Sloan, a spokesperson for FirstHealth. There are 500 doses available for the week beginning Feb. 8.

To schedule an appointment, call 910-417-3030 and be prepared to leave a voicemail with your name, date of birth, email address and phone number. Callers will be contacted by a healthcare official within five business days to schedule an appointment while vaccine supplies last.

If vaccine supplies run out before staff can return all the calls, staff will wait until supplies are replenished before returning the call, according to the hospital.

John Jackson, president of FirstHealth’s Southern Region and administrator of FirstHealth-Richmond, said he wants get all of those who are 65 and older vaccinated before the state moves on to other groups.

“We encourage those who have received the vaccine to share information with family and friends who are eligible,” he said in a press release.

There were 243 new cases this week with five deaths reported since Sunday. Since Christmas Eve, there have been 1,338 new cases for an average of about 31 per day and 191 per week. There have been 28 COVID-19-related deaths in that same time period.

Richmond County is still considered at a “critical” level of COVID-19 spread, with 858.8 cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days and a 11% positivity rate over that period. Still, the impact to the hospital is considered “low” by NCDHHS.