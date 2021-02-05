Teaching future farmers

Photos courtesy of Jeff Epps Dobbins Heights Councilwoman Angeline David holds seeds for cilantro and mint for a hydroponic garden. Jeff Epps, CEO of STEMerald City will hold a free demonstration of technologies used to run small farms on Saturday, Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 222 Earle Franklin Rd. The demonstration aims to help youth and adults learn to grow plants without soil, provide resources to disadvantaged farmers, help people get forestry and agriculture jobs, and expose children to STEM’s relevance in forestry and agriculture.

