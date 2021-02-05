Man arrested after alleged contact with minor over internet

HAMLET — A Hamlet man has been charged with multiple child sex crime following an investigation by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and SBI investigation into him making contact with a minor over the internet.

Dakota Shane Snow, 21, of Lances Run, is changed with five felony counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from someone from another state alleging that Snow was communicating with a minor over the internet in an inappropriate manner.

Warrants for Snow’s arrest were not available Friday.

Snow was arrested Friday after the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence.

He is being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $250,000 secure bond.