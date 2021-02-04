Rockingham man, woman issued drug charges

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has issued drug charges against a Rockingham man and woman, according to a release.

Brian Keith Dixon, Sr., 56, of Hickory Street, and Amanda Elene Watson, 33, of Leak Street, are each charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to sell or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office had received several complaints of drug activity at Dixon’s residence and opened an investigation, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Dixon’s residence Wednesday and found and seized over 20 grams of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, the release stated.

The pair were arrested Wednesday and are currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Dixon has a previous conviction of felony possession/distribution of methamphetamine and felony possession with intent to sell a Schedule I controlled substance from 2015 in Brunswick County, for which he was served 9.5 months in prison.

Records show Watson has no past convictions in the state of North Carolina.

