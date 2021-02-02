County Crime Report: Feb. 2

JANUARY 29

HAMLET — At 11:57 a.m., deputies responded to a construction site on Eddies Lane following a report of a suspect driving a car through a pit yard fence, causing $500 of damage. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:47 p.m., deputies responded to Edward’s IGA on Airport Road following a report of a suspect possessing 16 1 mg Alprazolam (Xanax) pills, valued at $40, during a traffic stop. Anthony James Eastridge, 49, was arrested and charged with simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

JANUARY 30

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:44 p.m., deputies responded to a location on Mill Road at South Street following a report of a suspect possessing 0.6 grams of crack cocaine, 30.3 grams of marijuana and a burnt metal pipe with black rubber. William Brigman, 57, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 oz. and possession of drug paraphernalia.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:27 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo Ninth Avenue following a report of a suspect pointing a gun at the victim. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 11:28 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Freeman Mill Road following a report of a suspect’s dogs attacking the victim’s dog. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

JANUARY 31

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:03 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sandhill Road following a report of a suspect refusing to leave after being told by deputies. Michelle King Jarrett, 33, was arrested and charged with second degree trespassing and resisting a public officer.

FEBRUARY 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:27 a.m., deputies responded to a location on Broadway Street following a report of a suspect in possession of 2.00 grams of methamphetamine. Roland Eugene Chavis, 41, and Kelly Quick Russell, 39, were arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.