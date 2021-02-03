Town considering bringing back Norman Fest

NORMAN — Town Council discussed the possibility of holding its popular Norman Fest event this upcoming fall.

Norman Fest did not occur last year. Council members knew they couldn’t throw as big of a festival as previous years due to lingering concerns over COVID-19 and social distancing. Previous events have included a classic car show, video game trailer, a North Carolina Zoo exhibit and helicopter rides.

Mayor Tonia Collins floated the idea of hiring a few vendors for food and getting a local band.

“It’d be nice to get something that was kid-friendly, such as bounce houses,” said council member Nancy Paxton.

Council members also mentioned that individuals have always stepped up and offered activities such as face painting and church bake sales. Before Norman Fest, Norman Day was a much lower-key festival that was geared toward people who lived in the community. This was discussed as a possibility.

“You do need to start small, because I think that people aren’t going to want to come to really large crowds where you’re neck and neck,” said council member Renate Mann.

The town has $5,000 in it’s account for Norman Fest, according to clerk Glenda McInnis. They discussed changing the date from the original plan in October to an earlier month that didn’t conflict with other cities planned festivities.

The council decided to delay that decision until next month, when they have more information on vaccinations. Their feeling was that by then, everybody who wanted to receive the vaccine would have received it by then.

The next town hall meeting will be on March 1st.