Board honors owner of Speedway for successful ‘20 graduation celebration

RSHS Principal Butler and The Rock owner Dan Lovenhein holding a framed photo of themselves from the 2o2o graduation celebration. Related Articles RCC enrollment dropped in fall, rose for spring

HAMLET — Dan Lovenheim, owner of The Rock Speedway and Entertainment Complex, was recognized at the Richmond County Board of Education meeting for his contribution to the success of the high school Class of 2020 graduation ceremony held at the Speedway.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Maples said that it was a night that brought the community together after the pandemic shook up students’ final year of school. He commended Lovenhein for rolling the “red carpet” for everyone that night.

“It was something the class of 2o20 will never forget,” said RSHS Principal Jim Butler. He said it turned a potentially bleak graduation into a bright moment that will be fondly remembered.

As a “thank you” for his efforts, the Board presented Lovenhein with a Raiders jacket, as well as a framed picture of Lovenheim, Butler and Maples holding a checkered Raiders flag at the Speedway taken that day.

All the principals of the high schools were given a framed flag that they waved the night of the graduation for the graduation seniors. It was given as a reminder that what they do each day is for the families and children within Richmond County.

In-person learning update

Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Kate Smith showcased pictures of the return to in-person learning across all school levels.

Special attention was given to the safety protocols which are still being followed. There were minimal technology concerns or problems for the return, according to Smith.

Smith said that the County was given the guidance that they could operate elementary schools under “Plan A.” This became effective on Oct. 5th, 2020, meaning they could allow students in classrooms with minimal social distancing and they would not be required to maintain six feet of social distancing. Children also aren’t limited to sitting on the bus by themselves in this plan. Smith reminded the Board that Richmond County chose to continue with Plan B because they want everyone — children, parents and teachers — to feel included and safe about the situation.

Board members Daryl Mason and Ronald Tillman reiterated some teacher’s concerns about the virus and their potential to be carriers.

“We still know we’re not out of the woods and we have some work to do,” Maples said. “We can’t let down our guard.”

Chairman Wiley Mabe said that teachers, principals and the Board need to always be in communication with one another.

“We just talked about what we did for the ‘20 graduates,” Mabe said. “What are we going to do for the ‘21 graduates, they’re not even in the building. We got to push forward.”

School Counselor’s Week

Maples acknowledged the counselors who are working tirelessly to help students cope with the effects of the pandemic and building self-esteem. Feb 1st to Feb 5th is School Counselor’s Week.

A budget session has been tentatively planned for Thursday, Feb 18th.