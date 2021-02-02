Healthcare agencies resume scheduling vaccine appointments

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County’s health agencies are reopening their phone lines to register eligible community members for the vaccine.

The Richmond County Health Department and FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond received a total of 1,300 doses this week after receiving only 400 last week, forcing them to stop taking new appointments, but luckily they avoided having to cancel any, according to Dr. Tommy Jarrell, director of the Health Department.

For the current phase of the rollout, anyone who is 65 or older regardless of health status or living situation is eligible. To schedule an appointment, call 910-417-3030 and be prepared to leave a voicemail with your name, date of birth, email address and phone number. Callers will be contacted by a healthcare official within five business days to schedule an appointment while vaccine supplies last.

“Should the vaccine supply be exhausted before all calls are returned, your call will be returned when more supply is available,” reads a press release from the hospital.

Richmond County is receiving the Moderna vaccine, which requires a 28-day gap between the first and second doses. Staff will schedule the second dose when the patient receives their first dose.

To ensure those getting vaccinated do not have any adverse allergic reaction to the vaccine, staff are requiring each vaccinated person to wait up to 30 minutes in the hospital to allow for appropriate monitoring of their condition.

As of Monday, Feb. 1, there have been 75 COVID-19-related deaths of Richmond County residents. On Sunday, the Health Department reported three new deaths which occurred within the previous 24 hours.

There were 58 new cases reported Monday, representing totals from the weekend and for Monday, making the average for the three-day span 19.3 new cases. There are currently 16 people hospitalized, and 264 active cases. There have been 3,675 total positive cases and 27,559 negative tests.

Outside of Ellerbe, Rockingham, and Hamlet ZIP codes, there are only two active cases in the county, both located in Hoffman.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]