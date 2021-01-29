Students showing more mental health concerns, administrator says

Related Articles

ROCKINGHAM — Last school year, Dr. Wendy Jordan could count the number of flagged messages exhibiting alarming or concerning language sent within the Richmond County Schools email system on one hand.

There were a total of five flagged messages last year, but from August 2020 to Jan. 11, 2021, Jordan has received 118 flagged messages — an increase of 2,360%.

As director of student services, Jordan says that 20.3% of the messages involved suicidal ideation and 19.5% involved anxiety or depression. After presenting these statistics to the Board of Education this week, she said the response have been overwhelmingly positive.

These messages containing certain keywords are intercepted and never reach the intentional recipient. Administrators can only see messages from students through the RCS email system. If the email is to someone outside the school system, they’re unable to track it, according to Jordan.

Jordan doesn’t believe the uptick in flagged messages is directly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting isolation from their classmates, but said there could be a correlation.

“They don’t have an opportunity to be with their peers as frequently as they were pre-COVID,” Jordan said. “Especially for middle and high school students, socialization is so very important. When that has been culled to a minimum or stopped all together, then I think it can create feelings of frustration, loneliness and isolation.”

According to Jordan, most of the messages are from the middle and high schools, and the frequency is about even between the two.

“You have to treat everything like this is real — ‘We’ve got to get this child some help,’” Jordan said. “And then if it is attention seeking, great, you have the attention. Now, let’s really focus on what’s really going on so we can help you get the help you need.”

The flagged message includes a transcript of the conversation that is sent to Jordan and Williams. They’re able to see if it’s a situation that requires immediate attention, like suicidal feelings, or something that can wait until the next day, such as students wanting the answers to a test they haven’t taken yet.

“If something were to come through where a student was talking about ‘OK, so I’m planning to leave my house tonight, I can’t take it anymore, I’m going to do X, Y and Z,’ that one is going to get immediate attention,” Jordan said.

Only three messages have required immediate attention.

It can be tough to determine the validity of each message, especially with middle school children who may just be repeating something that they heard on TV or from their parents, Jordan explained.

The protocol in place depends entirely on the context of the message. If it’s a student just talking about not feeling well, Jordan will start by connecting them to a guidance counselor, who may have a relationship already in place.

Jordan said that the district has spent a lot of time training administrators and teachers on how to handle these tough situations. She says that there is still a lot to learn and to do, but that this has been an area where the system has been prepared to handle students struggling with issues at home, especially since 2017.

For parents, Jordan said that it’s always important to monitor their own behavior and conversations to be role model for their children. She has a son that graduated last year.

“I really thought our year ended horribly,” Jordan said. “Now on this side of it, I’m thinking ‘oh my gosh’ — this class of ‘21, they’ve had such a horrible year.”

All elementary and middle schools will be opening their classrooms for in-person instruction starting Feb. 1st. The high schools will welcome students on Feb. 8 after a week of state-required testing. They’re returning to the same schedule and safety protocols that were in place before Winter Break.