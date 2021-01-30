County to get 1,300 vaccine doses after low allotment

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County’s healthcare providers have received 1,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine for next week after initially being told they would be getting a significantly smaller allotment for the second week in a row.

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond and the Richmond County Health Department, who are partnering to administer the vaccine locally, requested 1,200 doses going into this week but only received 400 between the two of them due to a shortage in supply. Emily Sloan, a spokesperson for FirstHealth, said they were told Wednesday night that they would each get 200 doses for next week, but were surprised to hear Friday morning that they would be getting 1,300 total instead.

“We are working through the list of individuals who pre-registered to schedule 1,200 people for vaccines on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week at MRH-Richmond,” Sloan explained. “The remaining vaccines will be used for health care providers.”

The state has committed 400 doses at minimum each week for the next three weeks for the Health Department and hospital, though both will request more regardless, according to Sloan.

The reduced allotment this week threatened to force health officials to cancel vaccination appointments, but they were able to avert this with the help of another county, though they don’t know which county they came from, said Health Director Tommy Jarrell.

The state is currently vaccinating those 65 and older regardless of health condition or living situation. Call (910) 417-3030 to schedule your appointment. Patients should be prepared to leave a voicemail with your name, date of birth, email address and a phone number where you can be reached. A representative of the hospital or health department will call you back within four business days to schedule your appointment and collect your information.

In Richmond County, all eligible age groups will receive the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses. The second dose will be given approximately 28 days after your first dose. FirstHealth and the Health Department will schedule your second vaccine at the time you receive the first.

Be prepared to wait for 15 to 30 minutes after you have received the vaccine, during which time staff in order to allow time for staff to determine whether you will have any allergic reaction. All vaccinated persons will be monitored for any side effects by health care personnel.

Richmond County reached 72 total COVID-19-related deaths this week following deaths reported on Thursday and Friday, and two on Monday. There have now been 20 COVID deaths in the new year, for an average of 1.45 deaths per day as of Jan. 26.

The 72 COVID-19-related deaths in the county have ranged in age from 31 to 95. A further breakdown of the deaths indicate: 13 African American females, 12 African American males, two “other race” female, one “other race” male, one Hispanic female, two Native American males, 22 Caucasian females and 19 Caucasian males. Fifty of the deceased have died in a hospital, 18 have died at another healthcare facility and four have died outside of a hospital or healthcare facility setting. Additionally, age ranges for the deceased are as follows:

Age Range:

• 30-39: 1

• 50-59: 8

• 60-69: 20

• 70-79: 22

• 80 & up: 21

Free Covid-19 testing will be offered at Richmond County Health Department (back parking lot-behind building) located at 127 Caroline Street in Rockingham, North Carolina through January 2021. Anyone seeking testing should enter the Greene Street entrance and follow signs to the back of building to testing center. The times available are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

