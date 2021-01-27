City redraws parking spaces ahead of RCC campus opening

ROCKINGHAM — Downtown Rockingham’s parking lines have been restriped in anticipation for more traffic in the area once the new Richmond Community College campus opens to students.

Caroline Street, West Washington Street, West Franklin Street, the 100 block of East Washington Street, a portion of North Hancock Street, a portion of North Lee Street and around Harrington Square were restriped. On-street parking spaces will now be able to be located much more easily.

The project has been worked on intermittently over the last several weeks as weather conditions have allowed.

The old striping had faded and deteriorated over time.

“With RCC opening soon bringing additional traffic to downtown, City staff thought it appropriate to restripe so available on-street parking is clearly delineated,” Assistant City Manager John Massey said in an email.

RCC’s semester will start on Jan. 28. Even though the building will not be at full capacity, hundreds of students are expected to be attending courses.

The ability to park had always been available before on these streets, but the new striping makes it easier for individuals to navigate the busy intersection.

The 100 block of North Lee Street was restriped when it was resurfaced as part of the RCC project last fall. The 200 block of S. Lee Street will be restriped in the near future.

There have been concerns about parking in downtown Rockingham, which have increased from the new RCC campus.

According to Massey, on-street parking is generally available on all City streets unless specifically signed to prohibit or limit it. There are no future restriping projects in the works currently.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]