Super Bowl tailgate to offer COVID tests

ROCKINGHAM — In order to ensure that all members of the community are educated about COVID-19 testing and the availability of the vaccine, Let’s Make It Happen Together and Sweet Cups Bakery are partnering for a Super Bowl Tailgate.

The fundraiser will be held February 6th and 7th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greater Carolina Ear Nose and Throat parking lot on 111 Mallard Ln. in Rockingham.

LMIHT works with at-risk youth and adults in the community, according to founder Swan Davis.

“This is a great time,” Davis said. “We want more people that are educated and informed about the COVID test and vaccine. The work that we’re doing is providing understanding and trust of the services that can be given to them.”

Every individual who attends the event will be able to be tested for COVID-19, even those who don’t have insurance, according to Davis.

The plan is to have informative literature available to anyone who attends the event, as well as providing upcoming dates where they can get the COVID test or vaccine. Both the nasal and cheek swab will be offered.

“The good thing is it’s Super Bowl Weekend,” Davis said. “Everybody wants to eat.”

They’ll be serving plates and party packs of ribs, pulled pork, or pull chicken, with sides of coleslaw, baked beans or potato salad. Pre-order for guaranteed service.

Each day, anyone who gets a COVID test will be entered into a raffle for $100.

The goal from the Super Bowl Tailgate Sale is to raise $3,500.

