Man charged with robbery and kidnapping

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Rockingham man with robbery and kidnapping.

Erik Michael Tobin, 48, of Ledbetter Street, is charged with one felony count each of second-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon and one misdemeanor count of larceny.

On Jan. 5, Tobin allegedly stole and possessed a .22-caliber rifle with a laser scope attached and a black hard plastic rifle case, having been previously convicted of felony financial card fraud in Aug. 2019 in Richmond County Superior Court, according to court documents.

He then allegedly used the rifle to threaten, kidnap and rob a male victim, stealing a DeWalt miter saw, a Bosch table saw, a DeWalt drill, a hydraulic jack, a Black and Decker jig saw, a grinder, three 100-foot extension cords, a hyper touch orbit sander, a Black and Decker skill saw, two Black and Decker sawzall, a bifold containing miscellaneous items, five DeWalt batteries, a black tool box with assorted tools, a nail gun, a brad gun, a Kobalt 20-gallon air compressor, a Samsung Galaxy A01 cell phone, a set of chain blocks, a skill circular saw, a Norge floor nailer, a paint sprayer, two Titon RX-80 spray guns, a Hyet drywall sander, five hammers, four crowbars, a black 10-gallon ShopVac, an 18-inch roller paint pan, two roller rolls and a black heat gun, all valued at a total of $3,855, according to court documents.

Tobin was arrested Jan. 20, and is currently being held in the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond for all the charges. He is scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Feb. 4.

He is also charged with a felony probation violation, for which he has been given no bond and will appear in Richmond County Superior Court on Feb. 15. According to court documents, Tobin is a flight risk since he has failed to report and has absconded supervision.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that the financial card fraud conviction from 2019 is Tobin’s only previous conviction in the state.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.