Students to return to in-person learning Feb. 1

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Education voted to allow students to attend in-person classes starting Feb. 1 following a split vote.

The same safety protocols that were in place in December before the Winter Break will be in effect. All elementary and middle schools will return to the regular schedule.

The Richmond Ninth Grade Academy, Ashley Chapel Education Center, Richmond Senior High School and Early College have state required exams throughout the week of Feb. 1. They will resume remote learning following the exams, and their face-to-face instruction will start on the 8th for Cohort A and the 11th for Cohort B.

All schools will still be remote on Wednesday, excluding college courses.

Tuesday night, the Richmond County Board of Education carried the motion to send students back to the classroom with a 5-2 vote. Board members Daryl Mason and Ronald Tillman voted against the change.

“This pandemic has been hard for all of us and we still have a ways to go,” said Dr. Jeff Maples, superintendent of RCS. “[With COVID-19 protocols in place] we can mitigate these risks for our students and staff’s safe return.”

Maples said that he feels confident they can operate safely and efficiently, even if some staff test positive and must undergo a 10-day quarantine in the coming months. It’s been almost one year since high school students have been able to return to class.

Looking at the numbers

Director of Student Services Wendy Jordan gave the board a more detailed picture of COVID-19’s impact on the school system.

On Jan. 25, 21 students out of the 6,617 enrolled in 15 schools had tested positive, making for a 0.3% positivity rate. Eighteen staff members out of 1,096 tested positive, for a 1.6% positive rate. According to Jordan, 101 staff from the beginning of the school year to today have tested positive. 49 students in traditional learning have tested positive, while 200 virtual students have tested positive.

Chairman Wiley Mabe said that he has talked to many parents who really want to see their children back into the schools. He admitted that there are many pluses and minuses to both sides of the issue.

“I can’t help but feel really, really sorry for the seniors this year,” Mabe said. “It’s hard on those adolescents.”

Tillman expressed concern about returning to in-person instruction so quickly. While he said he wants to see kids in school, he felt more comfortable waiting until the rollout of more vaccinations. He advised caution on being a little slower and avoiding a worse disaster in the future.

“I just think we might need to take a pause,” Tillman said. “I don’t see the harm of waiting another 30 days or until the next board meeting to reassess.”

Maples agreed with the concern, but expressed a need for parents to have enough notice so that they can be ready to make a plan according to their decision, while also collecting as much up to date information and statistics as possible.

Board member Bobbie Sue Ormsby said that this was one of the hardest votes that they have ever had.

A disturbing trend

Jordan cited concerns about student’s mental health from the effects of the pandemic. Through the school’s email monitoring service, alarming messages sent through the school-issued email account can be flagged and intercepted by administrators. Staff can then redirect the message to an individual who is in the best position to assist.

Last school year, Jordan said she received five flagged messages. From September to this month, 118 reports have come in alerting staff of concerning messages. Twenty percent of the messages involved suicidal ideation, and 19.5% were about anxiety or depression.

