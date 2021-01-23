Man fired after racist outburst while raising money for Rescue Squad

ROCKINGHAM — A video of a man who was under contract with the Richmond County Rescue Squad to help them with their annual fundraiser has been fired by his employer after a video surfaced of him using a racial slur multiple times while waiting for someone to open their door Saturday morning.

The video was posted by Facebook user Sheumae Stanton Quick, who is Black, and shows a man identified as “Tom O’Dell” attempting to solicit donations to the Rescue Squad knock on Quick’s door. He waits for about 30 seconds before getting visibly frustrated and going on a racist and profanity-laced tirade, apparently unaware that a doorbell camera was recording him.

“Come on man answer the god**** door you f***ing n****r,” he says. “You’re a f***ing n****r.”

He then knocks on the door again announcing himself, “Rescue squad!”

In her post at 12:21 p.m., Quick wrote, “RICHMOND COUNTY RESCUE SQUAD AT OUR FRONT DOOR THIS MORNING! PLEASE WATCH UNTIL THE END. AND THE SAD THING ABOUT IT, WE DID NOT CALL THE RESCUE SQUAD TO OUR HOUSE, HE WAS DOING A FUNDRAISER.”

Quick, of Rockingham, explained that she and her husband were watching the video to see who was at their door and that’s when they heard what he said. They have never experienced this kind of thing before, Quick said.

“Once we heard the video, we immediately rushed to the door and we saw that he was still in the neighborhood and my husband called him back to our house and told him that we heard what he said and for him to get off our property and don’t ever come back,” she said in a Facebook message Saturday afternoon.

Quick added that O’Dell’s only response to being confronted and told to get off their property was, “Okay.”

Scott Waters, chief of the Rescue Squad, later went to the Quicks’ home to apologize to them directly, according to Quick. Quick said she and her husband feel “a whole lot better” after speaking with Waters.

“He said he could have called but he wanted to come see us face to face and offer his apology,” Quick said. “And we are glad he did because seeing the expression on his face and the way he was talking we know he was sincere and it came from his heart. He also assured us that this man’s behavior was not a reflection on Richmond County Rescue Squad.”

The Rescue Squad, on their official Facebook page, acknowledged the incident.

“It has been brought to our attention that a video is going around of someone who was contracted by our department,” the post reads. “This person is no what [sic] affiliated with our department and this person will no longer be contracted by the Richmond County Rescue Squad.”

In the comments of this post, Waters clarified that this was not done by any members of the Rescue Squad and condemned O’Dell’s behavior.

“The actions of this gentleman are inappropriate and unacceptable!” Waters wrote. “We do not condone this type of behavior within our organization or by anyone associated with our organization. In fact, the Richmond County Rescue Squad will no longer contract with this company in the future.”

O’Dell, is a contractor employed by Joe Herring out of Goldsboro. Herring said he had been getting calls all morning about O’Dell’s actions and has since fired him.

“He is terminated immediately,” Herring said in an interview with the Daily Journal, his phone still ringing off the hook.

Herring spent the later part of the morning trying to find O’Dell to make sure he didn’t go to any other houses.

Waters said that they have worked with Herring for many years on their fundraiser and they’ve never had a problem before, other than people wondering whether it was a scam or not.

The fundraiser involves going door-to-door offering family portraits in exchange for a donation to the Rescue Squad. Each person that solicits donations is given a shirt identifying them as a representative of the Rescue Squad to help confirm that the offer isn’t a scam.

“[Herring] is trying to get him off the street right now and get that shirt off of him,” Waters said. “We don’t tolerate this type of behavior. This is not us in any shape form or fashion.”

The video of the tirade was shared more than 200 times within an hour.