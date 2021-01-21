School board grapples with virus’s impact on athletics

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Education held a work session Thursday night to discuss the shortfalls of the Richmond Senior High School athletics budget due to COVID-19.

Finance Officer Tina Edmonds facilitated the discussion via Zoom while the board members separated themselves by six feet to maintain social distancing.

The board didn’t use their 2019-2020 budget since the pandemic caused such drastic changes. Instead, attention was focused on statistics from the 2018-2019 school year.

In 2018, their total revenue from high school athletics was $220,324. With $242,792 in expenses, that left them with a deficit of $22,468. For the 2020-2021 school year, their expected revenue is $30,725. Expenses are projected to be $156,000, which is a drop of around $86,792 from two years before.

However, these projected expenses for the 2020-2021 year are inflated. More games have been cancelled since the projections were made, which lowers the cost of transportation, paying the officials, providing security, and field maintenance.

RCS expects to save around $15,000.

“You still have to mow the field the same number of times, even though you’re not selling as many tickets,” said Jim Butler, principal of Richmond Senior High School. “Those costs don’t go away due to COVID. The reductions are going to come in less travel, less games, less officials, but it’s not nearly enough because the loss you have in ticket sales is far greater.”

Teams have had to make adjustments to their usual routine. Volleyball was able to go from four officials to two for their games with extra assistance from head coaches. This has saved $110 a game.

However, conventional sources of revenues, such as concessions, fundraisers and gate tickets sales are dramatically different.

Concessions are not currently allowed under state guidelines. Fundraisers, such as the reverse raffle and the softball team selling barbecue tickets, are not feasible. Attendance at football games is capped at 100 individuals, basketball at 25.

The ability to hold fundraisers has basically been eliminated, according to Butler.

“The signs around the football field are $1,000,” Butler said. “We can’t in good faith right now take that money and charge those folks for those signs when there’s only going to be 100 people coming to the games and those games aren’t guaranteed.”

The high school football team can normally expect to generate $10,000 to $18,000 a game, according to Rob Ransom, athletics director for RSHS. A game against Scotland County can contribute up to $35,000. Now, games generate $700 at most.

When asked if some of the COVID-19 relief could offset the costs, Edmonds said it’s possible.

The county has been streaming games through the NFHS Network. While the county makes essentially nothing off of subscriptions at the moment, in the future they could purchase subscriptions in a bulk rate and sell them at a reduced rate for a profit.

According to Ransom, some individuals who have already paid for tickets at games, with knowledge that the game may or may not happen, have said to keep the money as a donation to high school athletics.