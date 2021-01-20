Man charged with multiple counts of assault

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department has issued multiple assault charges against a man.

William Eugene Butler, 50, of McArthur Drive in Rockingham and Wall Street in Hamlet, is charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, two misdemeanor counts of assault by pointing a gun and one misdemeanor count of assault by pointing a gun.

On Dec. 19, Butler allegedly assaulted a male victim with a 0.40-caliber pistol, with the intent of killing him, according to court documents.

Butler also allegedly assaulted three female victims by pointing a 0.40-caliber pistol at each of them, according to warrants.

Butler was arrested Dec. 31 and was being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond, but is currently out on bond. He is scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court Thursday morning.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Butler has past convictions for felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor communicating threats from 2008 in Richmond County, for which he served about 13.5 months in prison.

He was also convicted of felony possession with intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor larceny in 1999 and 2000 in Richmond County, for which he served about 6.5 months in prison.

