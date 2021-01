Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

Dobbins Heights Town Council members Tyre Holloway (left) and Angeline David (right) accept a $2,000 grant from Emily McCall with the Walmart Foundation on behalf of the town. The grant will be used to repair playground equipment in Dobbins Heights. The plan is for the new equipment to be ready for the summer. “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Holloway said to McCall.