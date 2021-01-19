County offering vaccinations to those 65 and older

ROCKINGHAM — FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond and the Richmond County Health Department are now scheduling appointments for those aged 65 years old or older for COVID vaccination.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced last week an updated vaccination plan that aligns with new federal recommendations on expanding the current COVID vaccine phase to residents who are 65 years old and older regardless of medical condition or living situation.

FirstHealth and the Health Department are hosting several clinics every week. The clinics are open only those who have a scheduled appointment. Walk-ins will not be admitted.

If you are 65 or older and would like to be vaccinated, call (910) 417-3030 to schedule your appointment. Patients should be prepared to leave a voicemail with your name, date of birth, email address and a phone number where you can be reached. A representative of the hospital or health department will call you back within four business days to schedule your appointment and collect your information.

In Richmond County, all eligible age groups will receive the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses. The second dose will be given approximately 28 days after your first dose. FirstHealth and the Health Department will schedule your second vaccine at the time you receive the first.

Be prepared to wait for 15 to 30 minutes after you have received the vaccine, during which time staff in order to allow time for staff to determine whether you will have any allergic reaction. All vaccinated persons will be monitored for any side effects by health care personnel.

The vaccine schedule for those eligible under Group 2 will be open on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday while vaccine supplies are available.

Additional vaccination phases will be announced and dictated by the State.

FirstHealth and Richmond Health Department officials continue to stress that vaccine supplies are extremely limited. Officials stated they have the capacity to vaccinate more people but are limited to the weekly allotment of vaccine received from the State.