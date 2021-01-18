Tuesday Cruisers holds car show at Smithfield’s Chicken and BBQ

Tuesday Cruisers hosted a cruise-in car show on Saturday afternoon. Dozens of classic American muscle cars and vintage hot rods filled the parking lot of Smithfield’s Chicken and BBQ. Tuesday Cruisers wanted to hold the event on New Year’s Day, but were unable to due to poor weather conditions. Cub Scout Pack 444 from Lauinburg did a color guard ceremony with the American flag. At the end of the car show, numerous small prizes were raffled off to those who braved the cold and windy conditions to attend. Tuesday Cruisers meets every Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Smithfield’s Chicken and BBQ. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Tuesday Cruisers hosted a cruise-in car show on Saturday afternoon. Dozens of classic American muscle cars and vintage hot rods filled the parking lot of Smithfield’s Chicken and BBQ. Tuesday Cruisers wanted to hold the event on New Year’s Day, but were unable to due to poor weather conditions. Cub Scout Pack 444 from Lauinburg did a color guard ceremony with the American flag. At the end of the car show, numerous small prizes were raffled off to those who braved the cold and windy conditions to attend. Tuesday Cruisers meets every Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Smithfield’s Chicken and BBQ. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Tuesday Cruisers hosted a cruise-in car show on Saturday afternoon. Dozens of classic American muscle cars and vintage hot rods filled the parking lot of Smithfield’s Chicken and BBQ. Tuesday Cruisers wanted to hold the event on New Year’s Day, but were unable to due to poor weather conditions. Cub Scout Pack 444 from Lauinburg did a color guard ceremony with the American flag. At the end of the car show, numerous small prizes were raffled off to those who braved the cold and windy conditions to attend. Tuesday Cruisers meets every Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at Smithfield’s Chicken and BBQ.

