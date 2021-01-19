Firefighters gain control of structure fire

Photo courtesy of the Rockingham Fire Department The Rockingham Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 104 Aslington Street at 6:47 p.m. The flames had burned through the roof of the single-story building by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. The fire was under control within an hour. It’s unclear what caused the fire as of Monday evening. Northside Fire Department assisted in the response.

Photo courtesy of the Rockingham Fire Department

The Rockingham Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 104 Aslington Street at 6:47 p.m. The flames had burned through the roof of the single-story building by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. The fire was under control within an hour. It’s unclear what caused the fire as of Monday evening. Northside Fire Department assisted in the response.