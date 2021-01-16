December birth announcements

The following parent(s) authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:
Want to have your child’s birth listed in the Daily Journal? Ask your care provider to send us your information.
December 2, 2020
Andrea B. Chappell and Derek K. Chappell, Rockingham, a son, Noah Keith Chappell
December 3, 2020
Diana Juarez, Ellerbe, a son, Emmanuel Cedillo
December 5, 2020
Leah Smeigh and Virgil Kendrick, Rockingham, a son, Virgil Kendrick
December 15, 2020
Tashie Ellerbe, Rockingham, a son, Noah King Muldrow
December 17, 2020
Lauren Peyton Fann and Jordan Smith, Rockingham, a son, Kyle Reed Smith
December 24, 2020
Matthew and Brittany Branch, Rockingham, a daughter, Emersyn Amelia Branch
December 25, 2020
Imani LaShae Rush and Tyheem Shyqwail Bruton, Ellerbe, a son, Syheen Detavius Bruton
December 25, 2020
Heather Goodson, Rockingham, a daughter, Aryanna Elizebeth Lunsford
December 29, 2020
Catie and Dustin Jenks, Rockingham, a daughter, Julianna Mae Jenks
Dceember 31, 2020
Leah and Terence Galbreath, Hamlet, a son, Royce Eric Allen Galbreath