December birth announcements

The following parent(s) authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:

December 2, 2020

Andrea B. Chappell and Derek K. Chappell, Rockingham, a son, Noah Keith Chappell

December 3, 2020

Diana Juarez, Ellerbe, a son, Emmanuel Cedillo

December 5, 2020

Leah Smeigh and Virgil Kendrick, Rockingham, a son, Virgil Kendrick

December 15, 2020

Tashie Ellerbe, Rockingham, a son, Noah King Muldrow

December 17, 2020

Lauren Peyton Fann and Jordan Smith, Rockingham, a son, Kyle Reed Smith

December 24, 2020

Matthew and Brittany Branch, Rockingham, a daughter, Emersyn Amelia Branch

December 25, 2020

Imani LaShae Rush and Tyheem Shyqwail Bruton, Ellerbe, a son, Syheen Detavius Bruton

December 25, 2020

Heather Goodson, Rockingham, a daughter, Aryanna Elizebeth Lunsford

December 29, 2020

Catie and Dustin Jenks, Rockingham, a daughter, Julianna Mae Jenks

Dceember 31, 2020

Leah and Terence Galbreath, Hamlet, a son, Royce Eric Allen Galbreath