Rockingham man charged with burglary

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department has charged a man with burglary.

Brandon Burris Brown, 30, of Dawn Drive, is charged with one felony count each of first degree burglary, attempting to break into or enter a building and breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle.

On Dec. 18, Brown allegedly broke into a residence on Clemmer Road at night intending to commit larceny, while the victims were home, according to court documents. He also allegedly broke into the victims’ 2020 Hyundai vehicle, 2012 Ford Mustang and 2016 GMC pickup truck, court documents indicated.

Brown also allegedly attempted to break into the former Fatz Café building on East Broad Avenue, intending to commit larceny.

Brown was arrested Dec. 18 and is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond for the burglary and breaking and entering a motor vehicle charges and a $10,000 secured bond for the attempted breaking and/or entering a building charge. He is scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Jan. 21.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Brown has past convictions for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor violation of a protective order from 2018 in Richmond County, misdemeanor violation of a protective order from 2019 in Richmond County and misdemeanor larceny from January 2020 in Moore County, for all of which he served about a year in prison.

